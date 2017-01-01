Direct Downloads Automate your finance management even further! Utilize over 50,000 supported financial institution connections across 57 countries and let Money record your transactions for you!

Data Import Import your account data from financial institutions in bulk! Money supports import from CSV, QIF, QFX, OFX files.

Automated Payees Money can use Foursquare to automatically show you a list of possible payees based on your location. Just select one and Money will automatically fill in the payee field and determine the transaction category!

Tags Assign tags to your transactions, so you can easily find particular types of transactions, or effortlessly generate detailed reports based on tags.

Investment Money can take care of your securities portfolio and transactions. You can always keep track of your portfolio’s current and historic values, stay on top of profits and losses, integrate them across your general net worth.