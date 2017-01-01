Money protects your data with military-grade encryption. Use a password or your fingerprint for access - quick, easy, and safe. Losing or resetting a device no longer means losing your data - effortlessly restore your data from the iCloud: everything will be exactly where you left it!
Automate your finance management even further! Utilize over 50,000 supported financial institution connections across 57 countries and let Money record your transactions for you!
Import your account data from financial institutions in bulk! Money supports import from CSV, QIF, QFX, OFX files.
Money can use Foursquare to automatically show you a list of possible payees based on your location. Just select one and Money will automatically fill in the payee field and determine the transaction category!
Assign tags to your transactions, so you can easily find particular types of transactions, or effortlessly generate detailed reports based on tags.
Money can take care of your securities portfolio and transactions. You can always keep track of your portfolio’s current and historic values, stay on top of profits and losses, integrate them across your general net worth.
Easily and conveniently match the statements from your financial institutions with the transactions in Money to make sure that every transaction is accounted for and is exactly where it is supposed to be!