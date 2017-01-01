gift

Money

Your sweetest accounting application.

Be in control of your finances! Money is a beautifully easy tool to keep track of your financial life on all your macOS and iOS devices: everything from daily transactions to long-term investments! Just like having a personal accountant available 24/7!

Your finances. Always up-to-date.

Money befriends all your devices and makes it easy to keep track of your finances on all of them by syncing your data seamlessly and securely via iCloud.

Secure to the bone

Money protects your data with military-grade encryption. Use a password or your fingerprint for access - quick, easy, and safe. Losing or resetting a device no longer means losing your data - effortlessly restore your data from the iCloud: everything will be exactly where you left it!

Your budget. Your rules.

Be aware of your expenses and savings, set budgets and achieve your financial goals with clear and beautiful visualization of your income, expenses, and how you are doing in terms of your financial goals.

A scheduler that works for you.

Never skip a payment again! The scheduler allows you to easily automate your recurring transactions for one-click confirmation, so you can focus on the things that matter.

Reports that keep you on track.

Money features in-depth reports on your income and expenses with a variety of parameters, so you can get detailed reports about where you spend/earn your money, so you can effectively make conclusions and take action!

Explore the multitude of capabilities

Direct Downloads

Automate your finance management even further! Utilize over 50,000 supported financial institution connections across 57 countries and let Money record your transactions for you!

Data Import

Import your account data from financial institutions in bulk! Money supports import from CSV, QIF, QFX, OFX files.

Automated Payees

Money can use Foursquare to automatically show you a list of possible payees based on your location. Just select one and Money will automatically fill in the payee field and determine the transaction category!

Tags

Assign tags to your transactions, so you can easily find particular types of transactions, or effortlessly generate detailed reports based on tags.

Investment

Money can take care of your securities portfolio and transactions. You can always keep track of your portfolio’s current and historic values, stay on top of profits and losses, integrate them across your general net worth.

Account Reconciliation

Easily and conveniently match the statements from your financial institutions with the transactions in Money to make sure that every transaction is accounted for and is exactly where it is supposed to be!

Technical features

direct download

64-bit

3D Touch

iCloud

iOS 11

macOS 10.13

Multitasking

Notifications

Retina

TouchBar

Security

